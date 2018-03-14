NFL Free Agency Rumors: Case Keenum To Leave Vikings for Broncos?

Reuters / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Then St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field.

With just a few more hours left before the National Football League franchises have a chance to sign contracts with players who are heading to the free agency, reports have it that quarterback Case Keenum is leaning towards leaving the Minnesota Vikings to sign with the Denver Broncos.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 14, to convince their star players who are off to the free agency with no limits to stay, and this includes Keenum and the Vikings. Note that the same schedule applies as the expiration period for all player contracts that are only effective up to the 2017 NFL season.

Meanwhile, the Vikings could be facing a major QB dilemma if the rumors are true that Keenum has already decided to be with the Broncos for the upcoming season. However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos have big plans for Keenum and the latter is reportedly going to sign with them.

Though any new contracts can only be finalized after Wednesday beyond 4 p.m. EDT, clubs were allowed to inquire on player availabilities through certified agents since Monday. Even so, the rumors suggest that the Broncos have already swayed Keenum.

This poses an issue for the Vikings, especially if they fail to score a deal with other star QBs heading to the free agency. The team made it to the playoffs in the 2017 season, and 3,547 yards passing and 22 touchdowns have obviously contributed to that.

Other than Keenum, the Denver front office has reportedly made calls for Kirk Cousins and Teddy Bridgewater as well.

Meanwhile, there have been reports earlier this week that the Vikings had made inquiries on Drew Brees' availability. However, the player has since renewed his contract with the New Orleans Saints, his organization since 2006.

According to The Denver Post, the Broncos have also considered Cousins but ended up going for Keenum, probably because of his playoffs experience. The same report expects the latter to sign a short-term agreement with the Broncos at an expected $18 million annual payout.