Reuters/Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jan. 3, 2016.

Teddy Bridgewater has not really seen much game action since he sustained a dislocated knee and a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a non-contact drill in practice in August 2016. However, several teams seem to think it is a good idea to hand him the keys to their offense next season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a "handful of teams" reportedly view Bridgewater as a potential starting quarterback, and they have expressed interest in signing him once he officially becomes a free agent next week.

Meanwhile, Newsday's Calvin Watkins has reported that Bridgewater is seeking a one or two-year deal in free agency because he is hoping his play would lead to a lucrative deal down the line.

Bridgewater was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 draft, and he would start as quarterback in his first two seasons with the team.

The former University of Louisville standout had 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions during the 2015 season, and he was named to his first Pro Bowl. He also completed 292 of his 447 pass attempts (65.3 percent) for 3,231 yards that year, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt. However, his career was derailed when he sustained the gruesome injury in 2016.

Still, the Vikings might end up holding on to him if they fail to sign Kirk Cousins, and Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer has recently noted that he would love to bring back Bridgewater in 2018.

"I'd love to see him more. In practice, he did some really good things," Zimmer said last week, via ESPN.

"We have to go back a lot with Teddy on what he's done in the past, him as a person, his work ethic, all those things. Him not playing for two years and not being able to see him play in live situations, that's concerning a little bit. But I love the guy. He's a great kid, great competitor, a winner," he added.