Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball as Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) chases in the third quarter at FedEx Field, Nov. 20, 2016.

Kirk Cousins' list of potential landings spots has reportedly been narrowed down to four teams as the free agency period nears.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, and Arizona Cardinals are reportedly the last four teams standing in the bid to sign Cousins this offseason.

However, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora has claimed that the list is now down to two teams with the Vikings and Jets as the finalists. As expected, most analysts seem to believe the Vikings are currently the favorites to land Cousins because they are built to win now.

"The consensus in NFL circles is that Minnesota, equipped with a strong defense and plentiful offensive weapons, has the best chance of landing Cousins. The Jets want him badly and have the cap room to offer a contract that would likely feature an annual salary of around $30 million. But New York is seeming more resigned to the fact that they will lose out to a team better prepared to win immediately," Mike Jones said in his column for USA Today.

Still, it should be noted that the Broncos and Cardinals are still in the mix. It can be argued that the Broncos are just a quarterback away from being a serious title contender, so they will remain a potential landing spot for Cousins until he says otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals' chances of signing Cousins are probably not that good, but 11-time Pro Bowl wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been recruiting him recently. He might convince Cousins to join them.

Cousins has recorded 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games with the Washington Redskins during the 2017 season, and he completed 347 passes on 540 attempts (64.3 percent) for 4,093 yards (7.6 yards per attempt). He was sacked 41 times last year.