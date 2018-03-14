NFL Free Agency Rumors: WR Allen Robinson to Sign Three-Year Deal With Chicago Bears

Reuters / Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Dec 6, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) catches a pass to score a touchdown against Tennessee Titans cornerback Perrish Cox (29) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee won 42-39.

As the clock ticks before the National Football League's free agency opens this week, rumors have it that the Chicago Bears and wide receiver Allen Robinson have agreed to a three-year deal.

During the wee hours of Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported: "Former Jaguars' WR Allen Robinson intends to sign with the Chicago Bears barring any last-minute snags when free agency opens Wednesday."

Robinson is one of the top-ranking wide receivers entering the free agency this Wednesday afternoon. However, if league sources claims are true, he might not have any need to spend some days in there as he is already bound for Chicago.

Technically, however, a contract between the Bears and Robinson can only be executed after the 4 p.m. EDT mark on Wednesday, March 14, as seen on the NFL's official schedule. This means the reported agreement between the Chicago front office and Robinson may have been carried out verbally since clubs were allowed to contact representatives of would-be unrestricted free agents since Monday, March 12.

This also explains why (if an agreement was indeed made) Robinson and the Bears have yet to issue official statements on the matter.

However, Schefter's report was later corroborated by another ESPN reporter, Josina Anderson, who even said Robinson himself confirmed that a deal really was in place and included a contract for three years with a $42 million payout. However, its specifics are yet to be revealed such as how much of that amount is guaranteed and what options are in play.

Meanwhile, Robinson also has his own way of confirming the reports. In his Twitter account, he posted a selfie while wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey (probably since a Bears uniform would be too obvious) and captioned it: "What's good Chicago!!!?"

Robinson's and Bears' official statements are likely to be released as soon as the official NFL calendar permits new contracts to be executed.

The 24-year-old wideout made minimal appearance in the 2017 season due to an ACL injury and had surgery in September of the same year. Robinson played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for the past four seasons.