NFL Mock Draft 2018: Minnesota Vikings Looking Bag Quarterback in Second Round

Reuters/Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jan. 3, 2016.

The Minnesota Vikings could be looking to bring in a new quarterback in the second round of the coming NFL draft. This is according to a recent mock draft which suggests that the team will take Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph with the 62nd overall pick.

Over the years, the Vikings have been building its roster through the draft rather than breaking the bank with free agent signings. Forgoing splashy signings that bring in elite talent, the team has been one of the few who have been successful in building their organizations through strong drafting and development.

By acquiring Rudolph, they are certainly following this tradition. While he will certainly need time to develop in the NFL, the 22-year-old has solid size making him a prime second or third round pick. At least that's what a number of scouts believe.

"If you spoke with ten different scouts you would get at least four different opinions about him," a scout told NFL.com. "I've just seen too many of those system quarterbacks struggle to make it in the league so I'm hesitant to buy in. He has gotten better this year."

Rudolph threw for 4,904 yards, 37 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his senior year. He also threw for 13,618 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions during his four years at Oklahoma State. He has also been bagging a number of awards prior to joining the pros having bagged the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Sammy Baugh Trophy last year.

The very idea of the Vikings picking a quarterback during the first two rounds of the draft means that the team doesn't think they will get their quarterback of the future from free agency. While it's still not enough to take Pittsburgh Steelers' place as the poster child for this particular model of running an organization it's still quite a sight.