NFL Mock Draft 2018: New York Jets Picking Up Josh Allen

Despite being a polarizing prospect for the 2018 NFL Draft, a number of mock drafts have pegged Josh Allen to be picked by the New York Jets at No. 6. The Wyoming Cowboys quarterback is currently touted as one of the three best quarterbacks available this year and will be able to utilize his talents to the fullest with the Jets.

According to NFL.com's Chad Reuter, if the Jets liked Christian Hackenberg, they are going to love Allen. He also praised for Allen's Senior Bowl performance where the 21-year old showcased his abilities and mobility.

Reuter's mock draft pick is definitely interesting given that Hackenberg's inability to get on the field is the very reason the Jets could be looking to draft quarterback sixth overall this year. That is if they don't sign Kirk Cousins free agency.

While there are a few areas that some analysts found wanting, such as his accuracy and ability to make multidimensional throws consistently, Allen certainly has the potential to be a top player, if the team helps him put his tools together with the right way.

Allen was already placed in the Jets ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, suggesting that the Jets won't be able to land Cousins. The Jets could opt for Allen in the draft if Baker Mayfield is off the table, which will likely be the case with the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback expected to be picked up Denver Broncos.

In addition to Allen, Reuter's draft also has the Jets projected to pick up USC running back Ronald Jones II and Kansas edge rusher Dorance Armstrong Jr. in Round 2. The team is also pegged sign Stanford cornerback Quenton Meeks in Round 3. Should this scenario prove to be the case, the Jets will be able to address a number of needs namely quarterback, game-breaking running back, edge rusher, and cornerback.