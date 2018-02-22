Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA Today The Buffalo Bills are in the market to find the right player to lead them in playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills made it to the playoffs, and they are in the market to find the perfect draft of players to keep up their game.

The last time the Buffalo Bills made it on the playoffs for the National Football League (NFL) was in 1999. Now that the Bills made it again this 2018 after 19 years, they are in the market to capture the right set of players this draft season to continue on.

According to CBS Sports, the Buffalo Bills are in need of another player after their stunt with Tyrod Taylor last season.

One of the bets for Buffalo Bills is quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners. Mayfield stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 220 pounds who has the same vibe as Johnny Manziel.

Although many don't have a good first impression with Mayfield, his gameplay speaks highly of what he can do. The Oklahoma star player just might be what the Buffalo Bills need for the playoffs.

Another bet for the Bills is Vita Vea, a defensive tackle for the Washington Redskins. Vea stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs approximately 350 pounds. Vea is significantly one of the bigger players in the draft this season, which could be a great stand-in for the Bills' Kyle Williams.

Meanwhile, Charles Davis of NFL.com indicates that the Buffalo Bills will improve both of their offensive and defensive plays this season with two players in mind.

For the Bills' defensive play, Davis predicts that Alabama's defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne is a good shot.

Davis notes that Payne was a force during his time at the College Football (CFB) Playoff and that his game as a tackle makes it easier for Bills head coach Sean McDermott to build his defensive play from the inside.

For the Bills' offensive line up, Davis says that Ohio State's Billy Price is the key to stepping up their play. Ohio State has been known for producing efficient centers for the past few years, and Price could be their one that will help the Buffalo's stay in the playoffs.