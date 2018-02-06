NFL Mock Draft News: Lamar Jackson NFL Speculations

Reuters/ Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson back in 2016

With the Superbowl LII in the books and the Philadelphia Eagles victorious, National Football League (NFL) teams are now focused on what is coming next. Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson is a hot commodity for the draft after his amazing career in college football.

Jackson with a 146.6 quarterback rating in 2017 is being monitored by recruiters. Jackson is also a recipient of multiple awards including the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and more back in 2016. The 21-year-old was also considered the best player in the college league for the past two seasons, according to NFL critics, with his offensive prowess and experience.

Draft Wire points out that Jackson might be a good fit to replace QB veteran Carson Palmer of the Arizona Cardinals. There are also speculations that the New Orleans Saints might consider signing Jackson with Drew Brees getting old. It is also said that Jackson would pair well with Offensive Rookie of 2018 Alvin Kamara of the Saints.

The first draft will soon be unveiled, and NFL experts are already naming their own mock draft. ESPN's renowned football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. already released his mock draft back in January, and Jackson is nowhere to be found. At the top of his list is Wyoming Cowboys Josh Allen to join the Cleveland Browns and Josh Rosen of the UCLA Bruins to go to the New York Giants.

Bleacher Report also released its mock draft, and Jackson is at number 6 and is predicted to join the New York Jets. Bleacher Report puts Rosen at number 2 just like Kiper, but Josh Allen is way down at number 28 on Bleacher's list.

The 2018 NFL Draft is a big one for quarterbacks especially for a number of NFL teams in need of effective and strong QBs for the next NFL season.