NFL Mock Draft Rumors: Browns Land First Pick

The Cleveland Browns have landed the number one overall pick in the National Football League (NFL) draft. After the Browns losing all their sixteen games for the 2017 season, the Browns now have the opportunity to improve their record for this season's NFL.

ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. and CBS sports senior writer Pete Prisco projected that Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen would be the Brown's number one pick for the 2018 NFL mock draft. Josh Allen has an NFL draft grade of 5.95, with a frame making him useful as a pocket passer. The NFL website also pointed out that the 6'5 player has good arm strength and talent.

However, Allen has a lousy record for his completion percentage, with a rate not going higher than 56 percent in either season as a starter. His size makes him the first choice for first-round picks, but his mental focus for playing is a consideration for the teams who will be choosing him, according to NFL.

Meanwhile, Dan Kadar and Todd McShay predict that USC's Sam Darnold holds the top spot for the Browns in their mock drafts. Darnold has a much higher NFL draft grade, 7.1, than Allen. His size also makes him a desirable pick for the NFL teams. However, his lack of experience still holds him back from being one of the top-tier quarterbacks, according to the NFL website.

"I think he caught some backlash this year because of the pre-season hype and the interceptions. He's still the most complete quarterback in this draft with the best makeup to be a good pro," an AFC Executive wrote in NFL.

The Browns have to improve their game as their last two seasons were not their best. Their 0-16 score for 2017 succeeded their 1-15 record for 2016. The Browns are based in Cleveland, Ohio and play their home games at the FirstEnergy Stadium. They are now coached by Hue Jackson and managed by former NFL Green Bay Packers player John Dorsey.