Now that the NFL's New York Giants has officially named Pat Shurmur as its new head coach, it is expected that he will be very much involved in completing the franchise's coaching staff. Meanwhile, James Bettcher has also been picked as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Earlier this week, the Giants' front office officially declared Shurmur as the team's new head coach.

In a joint statement, team president John Mara and Giants chairman Steve Tisch said: "We are pleased to welcome Pat to our organization and look forward to the leadership he will provide for our team."

They added: "He has an outstanding track record in developing young players, and it is clear his players respond to his guidance and direction."

The team officials also confirmed that they had conducted interviews with a total of six candidates before officially signing a deal with Shurmur who they deemed as "the right person to lead our team."

Meanwhile, the team still has several other coaching posts to fill. However, some of them - such as the defensive coordinator position - have already been taken.

At a press conference held last Friday, Shurmur confirmed that James Bettcher will be the team's new defensive coordinator.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, league sources had already claimed that Bettcher would be selected for the position. He added that Bettcher previously had a choice between the Tennessee Titans and the Giants and has apparently opted to join the latter. In doing so, he will be leaving the Arizona Cardinals where he has served as the defensive coordinator as well.

Reports also say that Giants linebackers coach Bill McGovern has retained his post while former Miami Dolphins' defensive backs coach, Lou Anarumo, has now filled the same coaching spot for the Giants.

As for Shurmur's initial plans, the team's new head coach reportedly expects great things from veteran quarterback Eli Manning. SportsNet reported that the Giants' team officials were glad to hear that Shurmur believes the franchise can win with Manning taking the key role on the field.