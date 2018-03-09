NFL News: Aaron Brewer Signs Four-Year Extension With The Arizona Cardinals

Wikimedia Commons/Acadman The University of Phoenix Stadium, home field of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals have managed to keep one of their key players from entering the free agent market his offseason.

The team has confirmed that they have signed long snapper Aaron Brewer to a four-year deal to keep him under contract through the 2021 season. The Cardinals did not disclose the details of the deal, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has reported that the contract is worth $4.15 million, including $620,000 in guaranteed money.

"I met my fiancée here. I'm from San Diego and it's really close. They gave me an opportunity this last time. I'm happy to be here," Brewer stated, via the Cardinals' official website.

"I've known Rodgers for a long time, and I know that helped," Brewer said of Cardinals special teams coach Jeff Rodgers. "He let me know when he got hired here, so I kind of had a good feeling (a reunion was coming). I know what he's looking for with his schemes. He's a good dude," he continued.

Brewer was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in the 2012 offseason, and he would stay with them for four seasons. The San Diego State University signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears in the spring of 2016, but he would never suit up for the team, and he was eventually released in Sept. 2016.

Later that month, the Cardinals would bring in Brewer as a replacement for the struggling Kam Canaday. The veteran long snapper missed eight games last year due to a wrist injury, but he would return to the lineup for the final two matches of the season.

With Brewer back in the fold, and kicker Phil Dawson and punter Andy Lee under contract as well, the Cardinals will get to keep their special team's core together for at least another season.