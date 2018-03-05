NFL News: Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Would Like Wide Receiver Dez Bryant to Remain With Team

Reuters/Tim Heitman-USA Today Sports Dec 24, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a pass against Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys missed out on the playoffs this past season, but a talented core remains in place for the franchise.

The Cowboys can still boast of one of the better offensive lines in the league, while quarterback Dak Prescott has yet untapped potential. Running back Ezekiel Elliott may also be set up for a breakthrough year in 2018.

It will be absolutely essential for the Cowboys to keep their offense on track for the 2018 season, and in order to do that, they will need to make some improvements on their passing.

In the hopes of improving their passing offense, it appears that the team's decision-makers want to bring back the core members of that unit, including wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Bryant did not enjoy his best season in 2017.

According to Pro Football Reference, Bryant's receiving yards per reception and receiving yards per game dropped significantly last season, and it would be easy to interpret those as indicators that perhaps the 29-year-old may be past his prime.

The good news for Bryant is that one very important member of the Cowboys' franchise still believes that he is one of the better wide receivers in the league.

In a new video posted by the Cowboys' official Twitter account, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones stated emphatically that he still believes Bryant is one of the top receivers in the league.

Aside from that, when Jones was asked directly if he still wants to have Bryant on the team next season, he offered a clear "yes" in response.

It still looks as though there may be contract details that the Cowboys and Bryant will need to hammer out if they are going to join forces in the upcoming season, but the fact that Jones in particular wants to bring the wide receiver back should help negotiations along.

Big changes could be made to the Cowboys' roster over the course of this offseason, but it would not be surprising if a familiar face is still lining up as the number one wide receiver come opening day.