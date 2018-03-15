NFL News: Drew Brees, Saints Extend Contract for Two More Years

Reuters / Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Sep 20, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Willie Snead (not pictured) during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers defeated the Saints 26-19.

New Orleans Saints fans can relax now as the team's main quarterback, Drew Brees, has re-signed with the organization for two more years.

Brees confirmed the news to ESPN and added that although it will technically be a two-year contract, the agreement is good for one year - the 2018 season - since the contract has a team option clause effective the following year.

"I think that provides certainly the team with the most flexibility when it comes to being able to anticipate the future and the ability to acquire free agents and re-sign players on our existing roster that will build a championship team," Brees said.

The 39-year-old QB was one of the top-ranking players supposedly coming to the free agency this week. In fact, before Brees and the Saints penned a new agreement, there were reports that the player's agents had received calls - including one from the Minnesota Vikings - exploring the possibilities of landing a deal with him.

However, Brees said: "There was no doubt in our minds, I think both myself and the Saints, that we were gonna get a deal done."

As seen in the National Football League's official calendar, organizations were permitted to contact certified agents for players with expiring contracts and headed to the free agency starting Monday afternoon. However, any deal off of the free agency can only be finalized on Wednesday.

And before other teams could make more progress in pursuit of Brees, both parties reportedly came to a two-year agreement worth $50 million with $27 million guaranteed.

"It was just a matter of what was the most fair deal for me and for the team to put us in the best position to succeed in the near future. And that's what we tried to do with the deal," Brees added.

The uncertainty over Brees' fate for the upcoming season prior to his renewed agreement with the Saints was also due to a clause in his previous contract that did not allow the New Orleans organization to use their franchise tag on him.

Brees has been with the Saints since 2006 and has been one of its most reliable players. He posted his least number of yards (4,334) and touchdowns (23) in the 2017 season but is nevertheless a great contribution to the team.

Notably, the Saints ended their two-year playoffs drought in 2017.