NFL News: New York Giants Acquire Alec Ogletree From The Los Angeles Rams

The New York Giants have just added a new linebacker via the trade market.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants have reportedly acquired Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday in exchange for their fourth- and sixth- round picks in this year's draft.

The deal will not be made official until the new league year begins on March 14, but Ogletree is already excited to join the Giants.

Giving up two draft picks to acquire Ogletree may seem like a costly move to some. However, a lot of observers think it is the right move because it will allow the Giants to stay competitive in Eli Manning's final years in New York.

"The Giants were in desperate need of linebackers, especially with their expectation of playing in some 3-4 fronts under new defensive coordinator James Bettcher," Jordan Raanan and Alden Gonzalez wrote in their report for ESPN.

"Casillas, the team's defensive captain the past two seasons, is not expected to return. Ogletree should help fill that void. Ogletree also infuses speed into a Giants defense that struggled badly last season. His ability to cover as a former college safety should also come in handy. The Giants have struggled badly to cover tight ends the past few years," they added.

Ogletree had just signed a four-year, $42 million contract extension with the Rams on Oct. 12, so he is already locked up long-term. He is due to collect a seven-million-dollar roster bonus on March 16, and the Giants will also have to pay him a base salary of three million dollars next season.

Ogletree racked up 95 combined tackles (63 solo), two sacks, 10 passes defended, and a forced fumble in 15 games with the Rams last season. He only had one interception last year, but he made it count by returning it for a touchdown.