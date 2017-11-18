NFL News: Team Owners Call Out Jerry Jones in a Letter, Says His 'Antics' are 'Damaging' the League

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to members of the media as he exits the NFL owners meeting in New York City, U.S. October 17, 2017.

Reports have it that there was a letter from other team owners in the National Football League that called out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, saying his "antics" were "damaging" the league's interests.

The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported on gaining access to the said letter addressed to Jones that rebuked his actions of deliberately stalling NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension.

Jones has been very vocal about his disapproval of Goodell's contract extension. It was also reported that the Dallas Cowboys owner even threatened to sue the NFL if necessary, thus hiring high-profile lawyer David Boies.

Meanwhile, the said letter was reportedly sent on Wednesday through Boies. In it, several team owners said Jones's actions were "detrimental to the league's best interests." The letter also mentioned that Jones's "antics, whatever their motivation, are damaging the League."

WSJ even added that they have sources claiming some of the NFL team owners were now considering ousting Jones. However, it would require heavy grounds for that to happen.

Jones's disapproval of Goodell reportedly started with the suspension of Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott in August, following a domestic violence allegation. The criticisms Jones had for Goodell's leadership went even further when the "Take the Knee" protests took off and more players took action to express disgust against racial inequality.

It can also be recalled that back in May, Jones was one of the owners who voted to approve Goodell's extension. The former argued, according to the New York Times, that they need more time to deliberate on Goodell's new pay package for his contract extension, and so more owners will also join the discussion.

Meanwhile, following the stern letter from his colleagues, Jones would not give in and countered with his own letter that requested for a meeting with the other NFL owners.

In the latest letter from Jones, WSJ shared the Dallas Cowboys owner insisted his colleagues needed to think about Goodell's extensions and consider various factors including the "significant decline in television ratings, increased advertiser discontent, high-profile litigation concerning player suspensions, and decreasing ticket sales."