(Photo: Reuters/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against pressure from New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field, Dec. 17, 2017.

The National Football League (NFL) playoff picture is starting to look pretty interesting heading into the final game of the 2017 regular season.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have already clinched first-round byes and their division titles in the American Football Conference (AFC), but home-field advantage is still on the line.

The Patriots' path to securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs is easier because all they have to do is beat the New York Jets in Sunday's season finale. On the other hand, the Steelers will have to defeat the Cleveland Browns and hope the Patriots lose their matchup against the Jets because New England have the head-to-head tiebreaker edge over them.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had already clinched the AFC South title before their loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and no matter what happens in week 17, they will not fall below the third seed in the AFC. The same goes for the Kansas City Chiefs who are locked into the fourth seed.

The Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills are still battling for the wild-card spots in the AFC.

Over in the National Football Conference (NFC), the Philadelphia Eagles have already secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, while the Minnesota Vikings' chances of clinching a first-round playoff bye are quite good.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West for the first time since 2003, but they can't get higher than the third seed. The same goes for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints can secure the NFC South division title with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Conversely, the Carolina Panthers may end up anywhere between the second seed and fifth seed after their season finale against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

"Carolina will win the NFC South with a victory over the Falcons and a Saints loss to the Buccaneers in Week 17. In that scenario, the Panthers could elevate to a first-round bye if the Vikings and Rams also lose. At worst, they'll have the higher of the two wild-card seeds," Kevin Seifert wrote in his report for ESPN.

The Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks are still locked in a battle for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. The Falcons can secure a spot in the playoffs if they beat the Panthers, while the Seahawks need to beat the Arizona Cardinals and hope the Falcons lose their game.