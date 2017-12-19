NFL Playoff Picture, Standings 2017: Patriots Win AFC East, Eagles Clinch First-Round Bye

(Photo: Reuters/Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field, Dec. 3, 2017.

With two games remaining in the 2017 National Football League (NFL) season, the playoff picture has become much clearer with a handful of teams securing spots in the postseason.

In the American Football Conference (AFC), the New England Patriots clinched their ninth consecutive AFC East division title with a 27–24 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. With the win, the defending champions are now the top seed in the AFC, and they are in line to earn a first-round bye as well as home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Steelers might have suffered a defeat, but they have already clinched the AFC North division title with their victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 10. The Jacksonville Jaguars also are returning to the playoffs for the first time in 10 years as they secure the AFC South title with a 45–7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs have moved a step closer to clinching the AFC West title with a 30–13 win over top division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. They can earn a playoff spot if they defeat the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

Right now, the Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins and Oakland Raiders are still very much alive in the AFC playoff race.

Over in the National Football Conference (NFC), the Philadelphia Eagles have clinched the NFC East title and a first-round bye with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday. They are also on the path to securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Minnesota Vikings have also clinched the NFC North title with Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Los Angeles Rams can secure the NFC West title with a win over the Green Bay Packers next week.

Meanwhile, the battle for the NFC South title will go down the wire since the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers are all tied up at 10-4.

Aside from the Saints and Panthers, the Packers, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys are also in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.