NFL Playoffs 2018: Chiefs Vs. Titans, Rams Vs. Falcons Kick Off the Postseason This Coming Saturday

(Photo: Reuters/Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium, Sept. 21, 2017.

The 2017 National Football League (NFL) regular season has finally come to a close and the playoff field is now set.

New England Patriots are sitting atop the American Football Conference (AFC) after their 26–6 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday and they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Steelers ended the season with a similar record (13–3) to the Patriots, but New England got the top seed because they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Patriots and Steelers had already secured first-round byes before the final week of the season.

Sitting at third are the Jacksonville Jaguars and they are scheduled to face the sixth seed Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The game will be played at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The other AFC wild-card matchup will feature number four seed Kansas City Chiefs taking on fifth seed Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Over at the National Football Conference (NFC), the Philadelphia Eagles managed to finish the season as the top seed, but they have looked vulnerable without star quarterback Carson Wentz (torn anterior cruciate ligament) leading the way.

Due to his absence, a lot of people think the Minnesota Vikings (second seed) are the team to beat in the NFC, and they managed to secure a first-round bye by beating the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

At third are the Los Angeles Rams, led by most valuable player candidate Todd Gurley. The Rams will take on the defending NFC champions Atlanta Falcons (sixth seed) at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints (fourth seed) and Carolina Panthers (fifth seed) are scheduled to meet again at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, on Sunday, Jan. 7.