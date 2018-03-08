NFL Roster News: Brent Urban Signs One-Year Deal With The Baltimore Ravens

Wikimedia Commons/MJofLakeland View of M&T Bank Stadium at night with purple LED lighting.

It looks like Brent Urban will get another chance to prove his worth as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have confirmed that they are bringing Urban back for the 2018 season on a one-year contract. The team did not disclose the details of the deal, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that the defensive end is set to earn up to $2.35 million next season.

"Beyond thankful to be given the opportunity to do what I love with the organization that gave me my start. 2018 is going to be so real," Urban wrote on his official Instagram account after he signed his new contract with the team.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had already noted that he wants to re-sign Urban back in January, so this move should not really come as a surprise.

Urban has actually struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. He was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, but he never got the chance to play during his rookie campaign. The former University of Virginia standout would sustain an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee in training camp, and he was soon ruled out of the 2014 season.

The following year, he would go on to miss a big chunk of the season after he tore his biceps during training camp.

Urban managed to suit up in all 16 games during the 2016 season, compiling 10 combined tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended in a reserve role, but he appeared in only three games last season due to a Lisfranc foot injury.

Now, he will get the chance to show Ravens fans that he can be a productive player.

"I love the organization and everyone here. I feel really comfortable. It's my second home," Urban said in January, via the Ravens' official website. "Even though last year was short lived, it was good because I know I can be an impact player," he added.