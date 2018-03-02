NFL Roster News: Dallas Cowboys Working On Contract Extension With Zack Martin

Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Zack Martin with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

Zack Martin was disappointed when he could not come to terms with the Dallas Cowboys on a long-term contract extension before the start of the 2017 season. But, both sides were expected to return to the negotiation table once the season was done, and talks seemed to have picked up recently.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke with reporters during a break in the annual National Football League (NFL) competition committee on Tuesday, and he confirmed that they had scheduled a meeting with Martin's agent, Tom Condon, at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this week.

"We do have a planned meeting with Tom," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I'm always optimistic. Usually when we want to get something done, we can figure it out. It takes two to tango at the end of the day. Certainly he's a great player, he's a guy we want to have a Cowboy uniform on for the rest of his career if we can do that. We've got some work to do," he continued.

Martin was selected by the Cowboys with the 16th overall pick in 2014, and it did not take him long to establish himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the league. The former University of Notre Dame standout has made four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances since he entered the league.

He has garnered two first-team All-Pro and two second-team All-Pro honors as well. Also, he gave up only one sack in 16 games last season, and he had no holding penalties called on him.

Martin is set to earn $9.3 million in the 2018 season, but with his résumé, the Cowboys will have to give him a better contract than the one Kevin Zeitler signed with the Cleveland Browns in the spring of 2017. Zeitler became the highest-paid guard in the NFL after he inked his five-year, $60-million.