NFL Roster News: Green Bay Packers Making Progress In Contract Talks With Aaron Rodgers

Reuters/Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass as Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis and defensive tackle Kawann Short defend.

Two-time most valuable player Aaron Rodgers is under contract through the 2019 season, but it seems the Green Bay Packers are already working on a contract extension to lock him up long-term.

In an interview with ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Packers president Mark Murphy confirmed that they have made some progress in contract negotiation with Rodgers' representative, and he noted that general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball are both involved in the process as well.

"We've had discussions with his representative," Murphy said at the National Football League (NFL) scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. "I have a lot of confidence in Brian and Russ and Aaron as well. We want to create a win-win," he continued.

"I think we certainly would like to get it done sooner rather than later - not necessarily for those reasons," Gutekunst said on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

"But when you have the best player in the National Football League, it's not going to be inexpensive, you know what I mean? Obviously Aaron is a high priority, he's a great player and I think that should take care of itself at some point," he added.

Rodgers is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past decade. He was the highest paid player in the league when he signed a five-year, $110-million contract extension with the Packers in 2013, but a handful of players have signed more lucrative deals since then. He is set to earn $20.9 million in 2018 and $21.1 million in 2019.

The six-time Pro Bowler led the Packers to a 4-1 start last year, but he missed a big chunk of the season due to a fractured right collarbone.

Rodgers had 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games last season, and he completed 154 of his 238 pass attempts (64.7 percent) for 1,675 yards, averaging 7.0 yards per attempt.