NFL Roster News: Indianapolis Colts Not Keeping Five-Time Pro Bowler Frank Gore

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore runs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Five-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore is expected to enter the open market once the new league year begins on March 14.

During a press conference at the annual National Football League (NFL) scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, New Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard confirmed that they are not bringing back Gore next season.

"I am aware that [general manager] Chris Ballard and Frank did have a discussion once the season was over," Reich said, via NFL.com.

"And out of respect to Frank, so he could know exactly what was going on, Chris was right up front and said that we probably would be moving on to make the roster a little bit younger at that position," he continued.

"I want to give Frank a chance to go see what's out there and see if he finishes in a place where he wants to finish it," Ballard stated.

Gore was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2005 draft, and he would go on to have a solid 10-year stint with them before he signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Colts in the spring of 2015.

He had hoped to challenge for a Super Bowl title when he joined the team, but with Andrew Luck struggling to stay healthy, the Colts failed to make the playoffs in three consecutive seasons. The duo played just 22 games together, according to ESPN.

Now, the veteran running back will get the opportunity to join a championship contender this offseason as he looks to win a title before he calls it a career.

Gore had 261 carries for 961 rushing yards to go with three touchdowns in 16 games with the Colts last season. He also posted 29 passes for 245 receiving yards and one score.