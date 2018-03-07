NFL Roster News: Matt Bryant Signs Three-Year Extension With The Atlanta Falcons

Reuters/Chris Keane Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (R) kicks the winning field goal with holder Matt Bosher to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in their NFL NFC Divisional playoff football game in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2013.

Veteran placekicker Matt Bryant will not have to look for a new team once free agency begins next week because the Atlanta Falcons are bringing him back.

On Monday, the Falcons announced that Bryant has agreed to sign to a three-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2020 season.

"I am ready to play – I'll play two-three more years in this league," Bryant said, via the Falcons' official website. "There's obviously some curious times ahead to see where those two-three years happen. You know I'd like to finish it here with this organization. I guess I have a history here, so I'd like to finish it up here," he continued.

The Falcons did not disclose details of the deal, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that the base value of the contract is worth $10.5 million with incentives that can raise the total value of the deal to $12 million max. The kicker will also receive a two-million dollar signing bonus.

Now, the veteran kicker will get the opportunity to retire with the team that gave him his big break in the National Football League (NFL).

Bryant went undrafted in the 1999 NFL draft, and he started off his professional career with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League (AFL). He played for the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in his career, and he has also played overseas.

Bryant connected on 34 of his 39 field goal attempts (87.2 percent) in 16 games with the Falcons last season, including eight of nine from 50+ yards. He nailed a season-best 57-yard field goal in their 24-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last December.

He has scored a franchise record 1,029 points since he joined the Falcons in 2009 as a replacement for Jason Elam.