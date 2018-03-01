NFL Roster Rumors: Atlanta Falcons Not Interested In Trading Tevin Coleman

Reuters/Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field, Nov. 20, 2017.

With Tevin Coleman's rookie contract set to expire following the 2018 season, observers have started to speculate that the Atlanta Falcons may move him this year to get something in return before he hits the open market.

But, during an interview with "92.9 The Game" on Monday, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff noted that they have no intention of trading Coleman this offseason.

"We are not considering trading Tevin Coleman, period," Dimitroff said, via ESPN. "He's an important part of this organization. And our focus is on this upcoming year, and trade is not in our thought process," he continued.

It should be noted that Falcons already have a solid feature back in Devonta Freeman, and he just signed a five-year, $41.25-million contract last year. However, Dimitroff seems confident they can keep Coleman on the roster as well, and he said as much back in January.

"I believe you could realistically do it," he stated, via the Falcons' official website. "I think, again, it comes back to an earlier question when you're talking about looking at all the different spots on the roster and what you can do to create the space," he added.

Still, Coleman is unlikely to settle for just any contract with the Falcons, not if he can earn more and start elsewhere. The Falcons do not want to trade him right now, but they may have to consider moving him later in the season.

According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, a top American Football Conference (AFC) executive reportedly told him Coleman actually has great trade value if the Falcons opt to shop him.

"Great complement to a starter, and he could fill the role as a starting running back," the executive said.

Coleman had 156 carries for 628 yards with five touchdowns last season. He also caught 27 passes for 299 yards and three scores.