NFL Roster Rumors: Atlanta Falcons Working On Contract Extension With Star Quarterback Matt Ryan

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) rolls out of the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium, Dec. 18, 2017.

With Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan entering the final year of the five-year, $103.75 million deal he signed back in 2013, the Atlanta Falcons are expected to work on a new contract extension to lock him up long-term this offseason. However, they do not seem to be in a rush to finish the deal before the start of free agency.

During a press conference at the National Football League's (NFL) annual scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told reporters that they have already started contract talks with Ryan's agent, Tom Condon, but he also noted that there was no urgency to complete the deal before the new league year starts on March 14.

"We both know where Matt needs to be. ... He wants to be here. As I've said, I don't think it's a complicated situation," Dimitroff said, via ESPN. "Our drive is to get it done, obviously, soon. And I can see it getting done in the relatively near future. But I'm not fretting if it's delayed," he continued.

"Of course, everyone wants to get certain deals done before free agency. That said, you can't necessarily cajole or force the quarterback and his representation and the market to settle and play out just because we want to get it done," he added.

Observers believe that it is only a matter of time before Ryan signs a new deal with the Falcons, but for now, it appears that he is waiting to see how much money starting quarterbacks are getting in the market.

Ryan had 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games with the Falcons last season, and he completed 342 of his 529 pass attempts (64.7 percent) for 4,095 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt. He was also sacked 24 times last year.

The former Boston College standout was selected by the Falcons with the third overall pick in the 2008 draft, and he has spent his entire career in Atlanta. Ryan took home the league's Most Valuable Player award during the 2016 season.