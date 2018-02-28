NFL Roster Rumors: Brock Osweiler Interested In Remaining With The Denver Broncos

Reuters/Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) runs towards the end zone in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Dec. 14, 2017.

Quarterback Brock Osweiler never got the chance to make much of an impact with the Denver Broncos last year, but he does not seem to be interested in testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In a recent interview with 9NEWS' Mike Klis, Osweiler admitted that he would love to continue playing for the Broncos until he retires.

"I told John at the end of the season that I would love to be a Bronco. And I'd love to finish my career as a Bronco. I told him regardless of what role I have, being a Bronco is something I take great pride in and is something that means a lot to me," Osweiler said, referring to his exit interview with Broncos executive vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway after the 2017 season ended.

"I told John that I want to come back and be part of the solution. To help fix the football team and get things back to where they should be, the way the Denver Broncos operate," he continued. Of course, Osweiler understands that there is a big chance he will have to play elsewhere next season.

At the moment, the Broncos are expected to move Trevor Siemian in the coming weeks while they search for a new starting quarterback. But, they still have Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly on the roster, so they do not have to bring in another quarterback to act as a backup for their new starter.

Still, bringing back Osweiler is an interesting option if they miss out on Kirk Cousins or Case Keenum.

Osweiler had five touchdowns and five interceptions in six games (four starts) with the Broncos last season, and he completed 96 of his 172 pass attempts (55.8 percent) for 1,088 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He was sacked 10 times.