NFL Roster Rumors: Chicago Bears Planning To Release Mike Glennon

Reuters/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) attempts a pass in the second quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Sept. 28, 2017.

Mike Glennon's tenure with the Chicago Bears will officially come to an end once the new league year begins on March 14.

During a press conference at the National Football League (NFL) scouting combine on Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Pace confirmed that they intend to release Glennon after just one season.

"We were going to be aggressive at that position. We were going to take swings at that position and be aggressive at the most important position really in sports," Pace said, via the Bears' official website.

"There are multiple factors that go into that. But really what stands out, as I look back, was Mitch's acceleration too. So it was kind of two-fold. I can sit back now and be happy that we have a guy that we feel good about; a young quarterback that we want to build around," he continued.

Around this time last year, the Bears made one of the boldest moves in free agency when they decided to hand the career backup a three-year, $45 million contract and named him their starting quarterback after they parted ways with Jay Cutler. But, a lot has changed since then.

Glennon's place as the starting quarterback was already in peril a little over a month after he signed the deal because the Bears had decided to trade up to select highly-rated quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. But, the writing on the wall became much clearer when Glennon was benched for Trubisky after just four games. The North Carolina State University recruit would never play again during the 2017 season.

Glennon had four touchdowns and five interceptions in four games with the Bears last season, and he completed 93 of his 140 pass attempts (66.4 percent) for 833 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. He was sacked eight times in 2017.