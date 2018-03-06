NFL Roster Rumors: Chiefs GM Believes Bears Will Target Wide Receiver Albert Wilson In Free Agency

Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum, Oct. 19, 2017.

The Kansas City Chiefs may find it difficult to hang onto Albert Wilson this offseason.

When asked about Wilson's status with the team during a news conference at the National Football League (NFL) scouting combine on Thursday, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach appeared to imply that new Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was going to pursue the fifth-year wide receiver in free agency.

"Well, Matt's in Chicago. He knows all about him," Veach said, via ESPN. "When teams will watch Albert they'll understand how valuable he is. We certainly feel the same way and would be super excited to get him back, but we know we have to go through the process here," he continued.

"He's a dirty, tough player. He does everything, from the slot to the outside. He can block. He can return if you need him to. He's a very valuable commodity for us, and certainly has done a lot for us over the last few years," he added.

It is interesting to note that Wilson does not seem to think the Chiefs want him back, so he is expected to look elsewhere this offseason. The Bears are a viable landing spot because they do need to make an upgrade at wide receiver to make quarterback Mitch Trubisky's life easier.

Furthermore, Nagy happens to be a former Chiefs quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, so he already knows Wilson's strengths and weaknesses. Wilson has to be intrigued with the idea of reuniting with Nagy at Chicago.

Wilson signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State University in the spring of 2014, and he really came into his own this past season. He caught a career-high 42 passes for 554 yards (13.2 yards per reception) to go with three touchdowns in 13 games with the Chiefs in the 2017 season.