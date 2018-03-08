NFL Roster Rumors: Chris Ivory Agree To Terms On A Two-Year Deal With The Buffalo Bills

Reuters/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory (33) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Jacksonville won 30-9, Oct. 8, 2017.

Chris Ivory is now a member of the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have confirmed that they have signed Ivory to a two-year contract to add more depth to their running back corps.

"It just felt good when I got here. It just felt like the place to be," Ivory said of the Bills, via the team's official website. "What caught my attention the most was the staff. A great staff and a playoff team and I just look forward to building with these guys," he continued.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal Ivory signed is reportedly has a base value worth $5.5 million, and incentives can increase it to six million dollars. The running back will get a guaranteed $3.25 million in the first year of the contract.

Ivory was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last month after two seasons as his role with the team continue to diminish with the arrival of Leonard Fournette.

Ivory had 112 carries for 382 rushing yards (3.7 yards per carry) to go with one touchdown in 14 games with the Jaguars last season. He also caught 21 passes for 175 receiving yards and one score.

The former Washington State University standout was left on the bench for the Jaguars' final two games of the 2017 season. This signifies their willingness to part ways with him this offseason.

In any case, Ivory should play a prominent role behind six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy, and he will give the Bills a new dimension to their offense.

"I'm a north and south runner and I'm a physical guy who can run between the tackles. I don't get noticed as much for what I can do in space. I'm just trying to make plays and be a guy they can count on," Ivory said, according to the Bills' official website.