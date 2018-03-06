NFL Roster Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Want To Keep Wide Receiver Dez Bryant

Reuters/Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a pass against Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium, Dec. 24, 2017.

Dez Bryant has not really lived up to expectations since he signed a five-year, $70 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys in the summer of 2015, and many have speculated that they may cut ties with him this offseason to get rid of his bloated contract.

The Cowboys can save as much as $12.5 million if they release Bryant with a post-June 1 designation. However, team owner Jerry Jones is not ready to give up on him just yet.

During a media scrum at the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, Jones was asked about Bryant's status with the team, and he indicated that they want to keep him around next season.

"You have asked me as I sit here do you want him on the team next year and my answer is yes," Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. However, Jones also noted that they want to talk to Bryant about his contract this offseason, although he stopped short of saying they want the wide receiver to take a pay cut.

"I have had a lot of business with Dez over the years," Jones stated. "We plan on visiting with him about his business. We are both very comfortable, being very candid," he continued. "When you have got that kind of relationship, and I do with him, then I'm optimistic when I am sitting here this time next year we would have done a real good job on his business."

Bryant made the Pro Bowl three times in his eight seasons with the Cowboys, but his declining production over the last three seasons is a cause for concern. He is currently one of the top-earning wideouts in the National Football League (NFL).

Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards in 16 games with the Cowboys last season to go with six touchdowns. His 12.1 yards per reception average was a career-low.