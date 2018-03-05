NFL Roster Rumors: Drew Brees Expected To Stay With The New Orleans Saints

Reuters/Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 7, 2017.

Drew Brees is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 14, but everyone knows that he does not plan on leaving the New Orleans Saints.

According to the Times-Picayune, the Saints reportedly met with 11-time Pro Bowler's agent, Tom Condon, at the annual National Football League (NFL) scouting combine in Indianapolis last Thursday, and on Friday, general manager Mickey Loomis told reporters he is confident they could get a deal done before the start of free agency.

"I think the important thing is Drew wants to be a New Orleans Saint," Loomis said, via the Times-Picayune. "We want him to be a New Orleans Saint, so he's going to be a New Orleans Saint. That's what my expectation is and we'll see about the timing of that," he continued.

Saints head coach Sean Payton has also noted that Brees was unlikely to drive a hard bargain as they negotiate his next contract.

"I don't see that being a long, drawn out process, and I think we've been here before. I think that's going to get done fairly smoothly," Payton told reporters at the scouting combine on Thursday, via the Times-Picayune.

"There's no assumptions, but I'm fairly confident," Payton said. "It's not something I've been focused on a lot," he added.

Brees had 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games with the Saints last season, and he completed 386 of his 536 pass attempts (72 percent) for 4,334 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt. He was sacked 20 times last year.

He is, without a doubt, the heart of the Saints, and he will likely finish his career as a member of the organization. The three-time first-team All-Pro quarterback led the Saints to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history in the 2009 season, and he was named the Super Bowl's most valuable player that year.