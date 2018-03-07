NFL Roster Rumors: Free Agent Cornerback Sam Shields To Meet With The Rams and Browns

Reuters/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) is unable to catch a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) in the fourth quarter in the 2014 NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field, Jan. 11, 2015.

Teams are understandably reluctant to sign a player with an extensive concussion history, but Sam Shields thinks he can still draw some interest from cornerback-needy teams this offseason.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Michael Cohen, the former Green Bay Packers cornerback is reportedly scheduled to meet the Los Angeles Rams this Tuesday, and he will travel to Cleveland to visit the Browns later in the week.

The Rams already have a deal in place to acquire two-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs once the new league year begins on March 14, but they need to add more depth because Trumaine Johnson is unlikely to return and Nickell Robey-Coleman is set to enter free agency as well.

The Browns could also use some extra depth at the cornerback position.

In his seven seasons with the Packers, Shields managed to rack up 245 combined tackles (214 solo), 66 passes defended, 18 interceptions, and a forced fumble.

However, the former University of Miami standout has not played since he sustained the fifth documented concussion of his career in the Packers' 2016 season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Packers released him on Feb. 8, 2017.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last month, Shields said he is confident someone would give him a chance compete for a roster spot in the National Football League (NFL).

"I think they will because I can still run. I've still got that in me. I think somebody will want that," Shields stated.

"It's going to feel great. You're going to see the (number) 37 you remembered. Everything you seen in Green Bay, you're going to see that wherever I'm at," he continued.

"I think I'm back to my normal self. I can just take one day at a time and try to keep conditioning to get myself ready for whatever, March or April, whatever team picks me up so I can be ready to go," he added.