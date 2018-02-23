NFL Roster Rumors: Free Agent Cornerback Vontae Davis Visits The Oakland Raiders

Reuters/Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception for a touchdown as he is defended by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) during the second half of the game at Bank of America Stadium, Nov. 2, 2015.

It looks like the Oakland Raiders are taking a closer look at a former Pro Bowl cornerback who has struggled to stay healthy last season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders brought Vontae Davis in for a free-agent visit on Wednesday after he met the San Francisco 49ers, but ESPN's Josina Anderson has reported that the two-time Pro Bowler left the Bay Area without signing a deal. That said, Davis is not expected to make a decision right away, so the Raiders are likely still in the running for his signature.

The 10th-year veteran was released by the Indianapolis Colts last November after he opted to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a groin injury that has been bothering him for most of the season. It was a messy divorce, but he has already put that behind him, and he was cleared by the doctors a week ago.

The Raiders definitely need to add a playmaker at cornerback this offseason because they are incredibly thin at the position right now.

"Oakland's most pressing need this offseason is at cornerback, and that was even before the Raiders released former starter David Amerson. End-of-season starter and veteran Sean Smith is also a candidate for the chopping block with no guaranteed money left on his deal. Gareon Conley's game shape remains to be seen after shin issues limited him to two games last season. TJ Carrie was probably the team's most consistent performer at the position, but he's set to enter unrestricted free agency," Matt Schneidman said in his column for the Mercury News.

Davis is going to turn 30 in May, but he still has a lot left in the tank. The former University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign standout would be a welcome addition to the Raiders if he is back to full strength.

Davis had 21 combined tackles and two passes defended in five games for the Colts last season.