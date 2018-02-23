NFL Roster Rumors: Jets Offering Kirk Cousins $60 million Up Front?

Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium, Nov. 30, 2017.

Kirk Cousins is not going to become a free agent until March 14, but the race to sign him is already well underway.

According to the New York Posts' Brian Costello, the New York Jets are reportedly prepared to offer Cousins a record-breaking deal to lure him to New York next season, and a source has even speculated that they may be willing to give him a guaranteed $60 million in the first year of the contract.

It is an interesting idea. The Jets will take a massive cap hit in the 2018 season if they do that, but they will have the necessary cap space to maneuver in the succeeding years of his contract.

Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Arizona Cardinals are probably more attractive landing spots for Cousins because they already have competitive squads. However, by doing this, the Jets will likely become instant favorites to sign the Pro Bowl quarterback because other clubs will have a difficult time matching that offer.

However, the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta has reported that the scenario was not possible.

"Speculation that the Jets would be willing to absorb a $60 million cap hit in 2018 for Cousins so they could free up future cap space in subsequent years to build around the quarterback simply isn't true, according to team insiders," Mehta wrote in his report.

"By rule, the cap hit in the second year of a deal must be at least 50 percent of the Year 1 cap charge. So, this fairytale $60 million cap hit scenario would mean that Cousins would have to count at least $30 million against the Jets 2019 cap," he continued.

The Jets want to sign Cousins. That much is clear. However, they probably should not hand him a "blank check" to entice him to join them.