NFL Roster Rumors: Kansas City Chiefs Will Reportedly Release Safety Ron Parker

Free safety Ron Parker is unlikely to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs as the team continues to unload veteran players who are no longer part of their long-term plans.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are expected to release Parker to free up more salary cap space this offseason.

The team has already released four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Derrick Johnson and four-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis in cost-cutting moves earlier this month. They also have deals in place to ship two-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins once the new league year begins on March 14.

"The Chiefs' rebuild is on in full force, apparently, as the club is expected to part ways with safety Ron Parker this offseason, sources told The Star on Monday," Paylor said in his report.

"The move is expected to create approximately $4.9 million in salary cap space in 2018 for the cash-strapped Chiefs, who are expected to have approximately $19 million in cap space when Parker is released and the trades of quarterback Alex Smith and cornerback Marcus Peters are made official next month," he continued.

As noted by Paylor in his report, the Chiefs can free up an additional $6.6 million in salary cap space if five-time Pro Bowler Tamba Hali retires or is released in the coming weeks.

Parker was claimed off waivers by the Chiefs on Sept. 2013, and he would sign a five-year, $30 million contract with the team in the spring of 2015. The former Newberry College standout started 62 regular season games for the Chiefs in the past four seasons.

Parker racked up 67 combined tackles (58 solo), four passes defended, and two interceptions in 15 games with the Chiefs last season.