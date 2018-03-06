Reuters/Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) scores a touchdown reception over Denver Broncos defensive back Shiloh Keo (33) in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Jan. 3, 2016.

Future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates still has not decided if he would hang up his cleats and call it a career or return for a 16th National Football League (NFL) season.

But, if he does return, Gates may not have to look for a new team because the Los Angeles Chargers seem to open to the idea of bringing him back. During a press conference at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Thursday, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco confirmed they were going to meet with Gates' representatives to talk about his future with the team.

"We've still got some things to talk over, but I also realize how much he brings to our football team. He showed that last year. So they're not always easy answers, but he showed at the end of the year what he can still do," Telesco said, via ESPN.

"I'll probably know a little more in a couple weeks, and we'll talk with some people here," he continued. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has also indicated that Gates may still have a role with the team.

"Absolutely," Lynn stated. "We had a good exit meeting. It's something we haven't talked about with Antonio in detail yet, but he's one of the greatest Chargers of all time," he added.

The three-time first-team All-Pro has continued to play at a high level, although his overall snap count has decreased significantly as Hunter Henry's role continues to increase.

Still, Gates had proved that he is still an effective player, especially when Henry sat out the final two games of the 2017 season with a lacerated kidney. He can serve as a mentor for their younger players as well.

Gates caught 30 passes for 316 yards (12.1 yards per reception) to go with three touchdowns in 16 games with the Chargers last season.