NFL Roster Rumors: Los Angeles Rams Expected To Part Ways With Tavon Austin This Offseason

Reuters/Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports Wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) of the Los Angeles Rams receives a punt during the third quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants at Twickenham Stadium, Oct. 23, 2016.

It looks like Tavon Austin's time with the Los Angeles Rams is finally coming to a close.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Rams are reportedly planning to part ways with the Wide receiver, and they are expected to either trade or release him before the new league year starts on March 14.

Austin was selected by the Rams with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft, but he has failed to live up to the lofty expectations set by the team.

Austin caught just 13 passes for 47 receiving yards in 16 games with the Rams last season. His 3.6 yards per reception average is ridiculously low, and he failed to score a single receiving touchdown. His 59 carries for 270 rushing yards with a touchdown are not exactly that impressive either.

For someone who was once considered a multi-faceted threat, the former West Virginia University standout struggled badly in his five years with the Rams, and he never had more than 509 receiving yards in a season.

Clearly, the Rams have seen enough, and they are ready to move on.

Meanwhile, NFL Network's Chris Wesseling has pointed out that the Rams will probably have to release Austin because they are unlikely to find a trade partner for the wide receiver

"Austin's contract calls for a $5 million roster bonus this month, a prohibitive price tag for a gadget player and part-time punt returner," Wesseling said in his column. "It's hard to imagine the Rams finding a trading partner for an underperforming player with a massive contract millstone hanging around his neck.

"If a creative offensive mind of McVay's caliber couldn't find a way to untap Austin's playmaking ability, it's fair to question whether the all-purpose threat will be more than a complementary piece in the next stage of his career," he added.