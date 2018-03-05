NFL Roster Rumors: Marshawn Lynch's Future With Oakland Raiders Uncertain

Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum, Dec. 17, 2017.

Marshawn Lynch's future with the Oakland Raiders remains as uncertain as ever in the weeks leading up to the start of free agency on March 14.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, the Raiders are reportedly "uncomfortable" with the money Lynch is set to earn next season, and they may part ways with him if he is unwilling to rework his contract.

"Lynch is scheduled to collect a $1 million roster bonus if he's on the team's roster March 18, the fifth day of the NFL league year, a source said. By nature, this represents something of an unofficial deadline for the franchise to commit to whether Lynch is the club's primary back. If not, a bellcow would be needed. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are viewed as complementary pieces on the depth chart," Gehlken said in his report.

"When including the roster bonus, Lynch carries a $5 million base price tag for 2018," he continued.

During a press conference at the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, New Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said he was looking forward to having Lynch on the roster. However, he could not guarantee Lynch would be back next season.

Lynch has played fairly well in his first season with the Raiders after his one-year retirement.

He had 207 carries for 891 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with seven rushing touchdowns in 15 games with the Raiders last season. He also had 20 receptions for 151 receiving yards. The numbers were not bad, but the Raiders were expecting more from a five-time Pro Bowl running back.

If Lynch wants to stick around and play for his hometown team, he has got to be willing to renegotiate his contract and agree to take less money.