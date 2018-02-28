NFL Roster Rumors: Minnesota Vikings Not Expected To Use Franchise Tag On Case Keenum

Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) chases during the second half during the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, Jan. 21, 2018.

Case Keenum had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings last year, but it seems they are not planning to bring him back.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Keenum is reportedly set to enter free agency this spring because the Vikings have elected not to place the franchise tag on him.

The franchise tag for quarterbacks this offseason is projected to be at around $24 million, and the Vikings likely do not want to pay him that much even though he is coming off a solid season as a starter.

Keenum had 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games (14 starts) last season, and he completed 325 of his 481 pass attempts (67.6 percent) for 3,547 yards, averaging a career-best 7.4 yards per attempt. He was also sacked 22 times last year.

His numbers are impressive, and he led the team to a 13-3 record. But, the Vikings do not seem to think his performance is sustainable.

Of course, the team still has until March 6 to tag Keenum, and they can still work out a long-term contract with him. However, Rapoport has noted that the Vikings are expected to look for a new starting quarterback once the new National Football League (NFL) league year begins on March 14.

"Barring a change of heart, Minnesota joins the fray for a starting QB... and will make these next few weeks fascinating," Rapoport said in his report.

This means the Vikings are prepared to enter the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes.

"This is a little surprising, because it leaves the Vikings vulnerable at the quarterback position," CBS Sports' Will Brinson said of the Vikings' decision not to tag Keenum.

"On the other hand, it's possible Minnesota believes it is in the catbird's seat when it comes to the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes. Certainly they are one of the top teams interested in pursuing the soon-to-be free agent quarterback," he continued.