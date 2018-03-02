NFL Roster Rumors: Minnesota Vikings Reportedly Favorites to Sign Kirk Cousins

Reuters/Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Nov. 19, 2017.

With Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, and Sam Bradford all expected to hit the open market once the new league year starts on March 14, the Minnesota Vikings will only have Kyle Sloter returning from last year's quarterback corps.

Without the three veteran signal-callers, the Vikings are expected to enter free agency with a clean slate at the position, and recent reports have indicated that they may be the frontrunners to sign the biggest name in this year's class of free agent quarterbacks.

According to the Washington Post's Mark Maske, several agents think the Vikings are the favorites to land Kirk Cousins once the free agent signing period begins.

"We think he'll end up in Minnesota," a team executive also told Maske.

The Vikings do have the cap space to give Cousins a lucrative contract, but they seemed to be wary of the possibility of the quarterback pricing himself out of their range, with head coach Mike Zimmer recently noting that they might not want to give one player too much money

"The thing I told Rick, when we sat down in meetings, I said, 'Look, we've won this many games in this many years because of this football team.' Because we played really good on defense for the most part," Zimmer said during a press conference at the National Football League (NFL) scouting combine in Indianapolis on Thursday, via Yahoo Sports.

"So it's important we continue to keep putting the pieces in place on defense," he continued.

"What I don't want to do is say, 'OK, this is the one thing, we're going to do this,' and take away from the things that have gotten us to this point," he added.

Cousins had 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games with the Washington Redskins last season, and he completed 347 of his 540 pass attempts (64.3 percent) for 4,093 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. He was sacked 41 times during the 2017 season.