NFL Roster Rumors: Minnesota Vikings To Let Teddy Bridgewater Enter Free Agency

Reuters/Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jan. 3, 2016.

Teddy Bridgewater is set to hit the open market on March 14.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune has reported that the National Football League (NFL) Management Council has opted not to toll Bridgewater's 2017 contract into the new league year. That means the quarterback is set to become an unrestricted free agent unless the Minnesota Vikings sign him to a contract extension in the coming weeks.

According to the league's collective bargaining agreement, a player on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and in the final year of his deal will have his contract tolled "if he is still physically unable to perform his football services as of the sixth regular season game."

The Vikings activated Bridgewater from the PUP list after their week six match against the Green Bay Packers.

Bridgewater had a solid start to his career in the NFL as he started in 29 games for the Vikings during the 2014 and 2015 season. However, he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and dislocated his knee during practice in August 2016. As a result, he missed the entire 2016 season and most of the 2017 campaign.

With Bridgewater's situation resolved, the Vikings will now have the opportunity to go after the top quarterbacks in the market once the free-agent signing period begins. "The Bridgewater decision moves the Vikings a step closer to widespread changes at the quarterback position," Goessling said in his report.

"There is a widespread belief in NFL circles the Vikings could be among the teams vying for the services of Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is scheduled to become a free agent after playing on the franchise tag the past two seasons," he added.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are not expected to place the franchise tag on Case Keenum, and Sam Bradford is set to hit free agency as well.