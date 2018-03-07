NFL Roster Rumors: Muhammad Wilkerson Expected To Visit The Green Bay Packers

Wikimedia Commons/BellaMeghan Muhammad Wilkerson signing autographs at the NY Jets Draft Party in the locker room of MetLife Stadium on April 25, 2013.

Two-time second-team All-Pro defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is reportedly making Green Bay the first stop in his free agency tour as he searches for a new team in 2018.

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein, Wilkerson is reportedly scheduled to meet the Packers this Wednesday, and they are expected to try their best to lock him up this offseason.

"According to a source, the Packers have a mutual interest in Wilkerson and will throw their hat in the ring fairly quickly," Silverstein said in his report.

"How far it goes will depend on several things, not the least of which is how much money the Packers would be willing to pay a guy whose last contract averaged $17.2 million a year. The Packers have about $20 million in cap room heading into the start of the football year March 14 and might be looking for a bargain," he added.

New Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has previously mentioned that the team was going to be more active in the free agency with him in charge. However, they probably do not want to spend too much for one player, especially when that player is coming off two consecutive bad seasons.

Still, Wilkerson will likely see the Packers as an intriguing landing spot because of the presence of coach Mike Pettine.

As noted by Silverstein, Pettine was the Jets' defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012, and he reportedly pushed hard for the team to select him with the 30th overall pick in the 2011 draft. Now he's Packers head coach Mike McCarthy's defensive coordinator.

Wilkerson compiled 46 combined tackles (26 solo), 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, and an interception in 13 games with the Jets last season. The sacks total is his lowest since his rookie season and a far cry from the 12 sacks he recorded in 2015.