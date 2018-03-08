NFL Roster Rumors: New England Patriots Not Sure They Can Keep Nate Solder

Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Nate Solder with the New England Patriots in 2011.

Nate Solder has been a staple of the New England Patriots' offensive line since he joined them in 2011, but recent reports have indicated that his future with the team is uncertain.

According to the Boston Herald's Jeff Howe, the Patriots may have a hard time bringing him back this offseason because he's expected to receive offers in excess of $12 million per season on the free-agent market.

"There's no denying Solder's preference is to return to the Patriots, but the team shouldn't expect the same type of hometown discount as his most recent two-year, $20.062 million pact," Howe said in his report.

"Barring an aggressive push by the Patriots in the coming week to lock up the seven-year veteran, Solder's impending contract will be dictated by offers around the league," he continued.

"Based on early projections, it certainly wouldn't be a shock if Solder landed a four-year, $52 million offer, or even a two-year, $28 million proposal," he added.

NBC Sports' Michael Giardi has reported the same thing.

It is interesting to note that the Patriots could not place the franchise tag on Solder before the deadline on March 6 due to terms of his previous contract. That means he is set to enter free agency unless the Patriots can work on a new deal with him before March 14.

The Patriots still have not made an offer to Solder, but they are expected to persuade him to stay. Who knows, the seven-year veteran may be willing to take less to stay with the only team he has played for since he entered the league. After all, he did win a pair of Super Bowl rings during his time in New England.

Per Howe, LaAdrian Waddle or Cameron Fleming will likely get the start at left tackle if Solder leaves. Drafting a left tackle is an option as well.