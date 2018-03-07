NFL Roster Rumors: New Orleans Saints Reportedly Interested In A Reunion With Jimmy Graham

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham picks up a first down in the third quarter as San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Patrick Willis pursues during their NFL NFC Divisional playoff football game in San Francisco, California, Jan. 14, 2012.

The New Orleans Saints may be interested in bringing back a player they shipped to the Seattle Seahawks three years ago.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are expected to let Jimmy Graham walk in free agency, and the Saints are reportedly among the teams interested in signing the tight end once he hits the open market.

The Times-Picayune's Josh Katzenstein, SB Nation's Deuce Windham, and The Advocate's Nick Underhill have also reported the same thing, and it is said that there are no longer any hard feelings lingering between the two sides over how their partnership ended.

"New Orleans could be interested in acquiring a tight end. The team hasn't received the production it was hoping for when it signed Coby Fleener to a five-year, $36 million contract before the 2016 season," Underhill said in his report.

"With the lack of production from Fleener and wide receiver Willie Snead losing his spot in the offense, the Saints enter the offseason in search of another offensive playmaker. Whether that player happens to be a tight end or wide receiver remains to be seen," he added.

Well, Graham happens to be one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the market, so the Saints should do their due diligence and explore the possibility of reuniting with the five-time Pro Bowler.

Graham's relationship with the Saints started to sour during the 2014 offseason when he insisted that he should be considered a wide receiver for the franchise tag. Unfortunately for Graham, an arbitrator would later rule that he was indeed a tight end.

The Saints would eventually ship him to Seattle in the 2015 offseason.

Graham caught 57 passes for 520 yards to go with 10 touchdowns in 16 games with the Seahawks last season. However, the 9.1 yards per reception average was the worst of his career.