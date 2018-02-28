NFL Roster Rumors: New York Giants Not Expected To Keep Jonathan Casillas

Reuters/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs after a catch against New York Giants outside linebacker Jonathan Casillas (52) during the first quarter at Heinz Field, Dec. 4, 2016.

Linebacker Jonathan Casillas does not seem to think he is going to suit up for the New York Giants next season.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday, Casillas admitted that he does not think the Giants' new regime was interested in keeping him, so he would probably head elsewhere once the free agency period begins.

"I've spoken to (the Giants) briefly. I didn't have a formal conversation with them about any contract or getting me back there or anything like that. It doesn't seem like they love me as much as the old staff did," Casillas said during the interview, via Sporting News.

Casillas signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Giants during the spring of 2015 when Tom Coughlin was still calling the shots. He emerged as a starter halfway through the 2015 season, and he would continue to start when Ben McAdoo took over as head coach after Coughlin stepped down.

However, McAdoo was fired back in December after the Eli Manning debacle, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo took over on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Following the season, Pat Shurmur was installed as the Giants' head coach, and he brought a new coaching staff with him. Casillas has doubts about his potential fit in new defensive coordinator James Bettcher's system, but he thinks he still has a lot to offer even though he is going to be 31 next season.

"I've been around enough to understand the game. I might not be as hot a commodity as I used to be. But whoever gets me, if it's somebody else and not the Giants, they're going to get a great player and a great leader in the locker room," he stated.

Casillas had 35 combined tackles (25 solo) and one pass defended in eight games with the Giants last season.