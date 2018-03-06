NFL Roster Rumors: Nine Teams Interested Signing Running Back Dion Lewis

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hands the ball to Dion Lewis.

The New England Patriots may have a difficult time keeping one of their key free agents this offseason.

According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, Dion Lewis is expected to be one of the most sought-after running backs in the open market this offseason with up to nine teams vying for his services.

Benjamin and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler have both reported that the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets are among the teams interested in signing Lewis, and ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has also mentioned the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders as possible landing spots for the veteran running back.

Of course, the Patriots are interested in bringing him back as well. After all, he was the top running back in their rotation last season. However, Lewis has already admitted that he was not sure if he would return to New England next season during an appearance on ESPN's "The Adam Schefter Podcast" late last month.

"Hopefully it will work out, but at the same time, you can't really think that way. You have to take care of yourself and your family at the same time," Lewis said, via ESPN. "My main thing is just making sure I'm valued. That's my biggest thing -- to make sure I'm valued the way I value myself," he continued.

"I don't know where I'm going to be. I don't know if I'm going to be here or somewhere else, so just staying patient and not really thinking about [it]. Whatever happens, happens. It will all work out," he added.

In 16 games with the Patriots last season, Lewis managed to compile 180 carries for 896 rushing yards to go with six touchdowns, and he also caught 32 passes for 214 receiving yards and three scores.

He is expected to land a deal worth approximately $6.5 million per year, per Benjamin.