NFL Roster Rumors: Oakland Raiders Looking To Bring Back Bruce Irvin

Reuters/Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Referees hold back Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) after a play against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at the Oakland Coliseum, Dec. 24, 2016.

It looks like the Oakland Raiders are bringing outside linebacker Bruce Irvin back for another run next season.

During a news conference at the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, new Raiders head coach Jon Gruden implied that they were looking to keep Irvin around in 2018.

"I know Bruce Irvin. I like him because he plays. If you look at playtime, the amount of percentage of snaps, he's out there all the time. He played through a back problem early in the season," Gruden said, via ESPN.

Gruden also noted that they want to put Irvin in better positions to succeed next season.

"I really think [Irvin is] playing a difficult position because he's really an edge player. And when you ask him to play over the tight end or over the offensive tackle at his size, you can get beat up. But he's still a very good pass-rusher. I think he plays with good effort," he added.

Observers had speculated that the Raiders might part ways with him this offseason because they could save $8.25 million against the cap if they release him. Irvin himself doubted he was returning to the Raiders in 2018.

But, it seems Irvin has nothing to worry about although it will be interesting to see if the Raiders are going to ask him to take a pay cut to stay in Oakland. It is interesting to note that Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie also indicated that Irvin was not going anywhere when he was asked about the outside linebacker's comments on Twitter.

Irvin racked up 58 combined tackles (38 solo), eight sacks, three passes defended, and four forced fumbles in 16 games with the Raiders last season. The former West Virginia University standout signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Raiders in the spring of 2016, and he never missed a game in his two seasons with the team.