NFL Roster Rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers Deny They Are Shopping Martavis Bryant

Reuters/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) runs against Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Jan. 17, 2016.

It looks like wide receiver Martavis Bryant might not be going anywhere this offseason.

During a news conference at the National Football League's (NFL) annual scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed they have taken inquiries regarding the availability of Bryant, but he clarified that they were not interested in trading him.

"Martavis was never offered in a trade. Teams have inquired about his availability. Because of media reports, we've quickly dismissed that and said he's not available," Colbert said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

"Martavis did a great job of getting back on the field last year. Not many guys have come back from a one-year suspension. He was able to do that and did a lot of good things for us last year, and we're looking forward to him doing it again in 2018 and continue to build on his own career as well," he continued.

That is an interesting statement because Bryant was not happy with his role last season, and he can become a distraction. Bryant wants to be a number one receiver, and he does have the talent and ability to play at a high level.

However, he is unlikely to get his chance with the Steelers because they already have four-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown on the roster. To make matters worse, he was passed over on the depth chart by 2017 second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster as well, and he was not pleased.

If the Steelers want to keep Bryant in 2018, they will have to get ready for more drama next season because the wide receiver likes to vent his frustration on social media.

Bryant managed to put up 50 passes for 603 yards to go with three touchdowns in 15 games with the Steelers last season, but his 12.1 yards per reception average was a career-low.