NFL Roster Rumors: Seattle Seahawks Could Trade Safety Earl Thomas

The Seattle Seahawks may not keep free safety Earl Thomas after all.

Previous reports have indicated that the Seahawks are working on a new long-term deal with Thomas, but it seems they may have changed their mind when they reached an agreement to ship three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles once the new league year starts on March 14.

According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, the Seahawks are now willing to listen to trade offers for Thomas. However, they are asking for a lot in return for the three-time first-team All-Pro safety.

Well, the Seahawks' willingness to place Thomas on the trading block really should not come as a surprise since they seem prepared to dismantle their once-vaunted secondary, affectionately dubbed "the Legion of Boom," this offseason. Aside from Bennett, the Seahawks are also expected to part ways with four-time Pro Bowl cornerback in the coming days. Kam Chancellor and Jeremy Lane's status with the team is far from secured as well.

If they want to rebuild their aging defense, now is the perfect time to do it.

Thomas is scheduled to earn $10.4 million in the final year of the four-year, $40-million extension he signed in 2014, and he has previously said that he is willing to hold out if he does not get a new long-term deal from the Seahawks before the start of the 2018 season.

"I want to finish my career there," Thomas said in an interview with ESPN in January.

"As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks. We'll get something accomplished. Other than that, I'm just taking it one day at a time," he added.

Thomas had 88 combined tackles (56 solo), two interceptions, seven passes defended, and a forced fumble in 14 games last season.