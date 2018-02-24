NFL Roster Rumors: Seattle Seahawks Unlikely To Use Franchise Tag On Sheldon Richardson

Reuters/Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sport New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson (91) during the second half at MetLife Stadium, Dec. 27, 2015.

The Seattle Seahawks are definitely going to try and bring back Sheldon Richardson this offseason, but they do not seem to be interested in overpaying him on a one-year deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that the Seahawks are unlikely to place a franchise tag on Richardson.

It is interesting to note that the team does have the salary cap space to tag Richardson to keep him around for another year, and they can free up more if they release Cliff Avril. However, they prefer to work out a long-term deal with the defensive tackle because they will have to pay him approximately $14 million next season if they slap the tag on him, per NFL Network's Marc Sessler.

The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta has also noted that tagging Richardson would have a significant impact on their salary structure.

"While Seattle would like to work out a long-term deal with Richardson — who turned 27 in November — paying him $14.5 million or more per season (and that would also be his cap number for 2018) isn't tenable for the Seahawks," Condotta said in his report.

Contract negotiations are currently ongoing between the two sides, and the Seahawks do not want to part ways with Richardson just yet.

Last month, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed they were interested in bringing him back. "If we could be fortunate enough to get Sheldon back, that would be huge," Carroll said, according to ProFootballTalk.

Richardson also noted that he would love to return. "Yeah I do, actually. I definitely expect to be back here," Richardson said. "They haven't thrown out a number or nothing but they said they wanted me back so that's a plus in my book," he added.

The Seahawks acquired Richardson from the New York Jets on Sept. 1 in exchange for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round draft pick.